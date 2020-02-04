130,354 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after buying an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,854,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. 705,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

