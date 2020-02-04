$266.95 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $266.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.40 million and the lowest is $266.59 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $260.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.69. 189,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,096. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

