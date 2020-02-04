324 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,839.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,013.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,964.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

