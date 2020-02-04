$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

NYSE THC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 989,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $14,895,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 391,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

