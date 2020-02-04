4,310 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 255,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,549. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

