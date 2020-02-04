4,600 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

