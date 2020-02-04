4,848 Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,438. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

