490 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,411,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $173.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

