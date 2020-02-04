$5.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $5.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.53 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $23.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.22. 4,071,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,210. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.