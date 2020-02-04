5,115 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.