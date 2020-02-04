6,835 Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,726. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.