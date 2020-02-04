740 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 136.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 202,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 819.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $9.66 on Tuesday, hitting $342.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,075. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.19. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Argus increased their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.