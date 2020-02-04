7,745 Shares in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,863,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,054,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in JD.Com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.