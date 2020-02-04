848 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.45 and a one year high of $244.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

