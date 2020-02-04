9,630 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

