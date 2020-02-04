978,655 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 978,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,521,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,501,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

