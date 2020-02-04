AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of EEMD opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

