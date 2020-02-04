Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 391,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 110,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

