ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after buying an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 306,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 174,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

