ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Shares of ABMD stock opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.46. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $155.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52.
ABIOMED Company Profile
ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.