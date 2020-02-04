Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.59

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.59 and traded as low as $16.35. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 5,751 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $274.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

