Act II Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Shares Down 0.6%

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.75, approximately 3,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Act II Global Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) by 3,516.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,176 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Act II Global Acquisition were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

