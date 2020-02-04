Actinium One Day Volume Reaches $7,122.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $519,011.00 and approximately $7,122.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,836,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

