Adelphoi Reaches One Day Volume of $211.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $187,168.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.02965062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

