Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 14.5%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price shot up 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $2.13, 116,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,042,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRO. Svb Leerink increased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

