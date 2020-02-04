Aencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Aencoin has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $97,173.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aencoin token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Aencoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aencoin Token Profile

AEN is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

