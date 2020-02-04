Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AERI. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 389,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AERI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $948.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.