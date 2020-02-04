Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,153,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 389,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of AERI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $948.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.