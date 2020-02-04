Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

AMG traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $82.07. 556,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,960. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $115.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

