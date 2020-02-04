AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $306,916.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.61 or 0.06018655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035254 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

