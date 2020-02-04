Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.
In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
