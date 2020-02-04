Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

