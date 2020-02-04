Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

AIN stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 196,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,076,000 after purchasing an additional 340,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 137.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 501,276 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 591,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 298,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

