Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 7.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.18, approximately 1,287,034 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 655,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,669,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,842 shares of company stock worth $26,666,435 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEC. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 80.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

