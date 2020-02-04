Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.28-7.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.81. 1,126,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,808. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $128.25 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.