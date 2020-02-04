Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $221.35 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $542.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average is $187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

