Alkaline Water (WTER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

WTER stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.