ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

ALLETE has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

