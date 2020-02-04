Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.59 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS.

GOOG stock opened at $1,485.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,408.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,280.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,530.41.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,658,628 shares of company stock worth $301,254,139 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

