Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,426.73 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,280.50.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,507.07.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

