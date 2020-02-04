Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,482.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,408.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,022.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.77 by $2.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

