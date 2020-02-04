ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Up 0.6%

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $47.89, 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.