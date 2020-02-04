Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.72 ($53.17).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting €47.79 ($55.57). 894,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.11. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.