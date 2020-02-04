Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.94. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

