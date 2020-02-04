Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Amadeus FiRe stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting €155.00 ($180.23). The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €145.54 and a 200 day moving average of €119.49. Amadeus FiRe has a twelve month low of €86.50 ($100.58) and a twelve month high of €157.80 ($183.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.73 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

