Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,417. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 22.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 22.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.