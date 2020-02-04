Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $2,525.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $30.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,034.20. 1,489,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,866.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.81. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 26.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.