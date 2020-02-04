Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at KeyCorp

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,034.20. 1,489,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,114. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,866.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.