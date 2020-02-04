America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,583,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 299,633 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 232,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.