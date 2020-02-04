American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stake Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 132,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,986. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

