American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.3% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. 201,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,445. American Express has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

