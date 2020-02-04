American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75 – $9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.94. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.75-9.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,125. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

