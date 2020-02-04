American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.45. 1,105,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,718. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $169.57 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day moving average of $221.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.